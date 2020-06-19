On Juneteenth, Discover These African American Artists in Country Music and Beyond

For the African American community, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday can be traced to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and that African Americans were now free. The holiday is also known as Emancipation Day.

The creative influence of the Black community has been felt in country music from the start, as well as in the modern era.

In honor of Juneteenth, which takes place annually on June 19, enjoy these music videos from African American artists in the country, roots, and Americana music communities.

Blanco Brown, “Tn Whiskey”

