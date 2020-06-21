Jake Hoot Believes Being a Dad Is “Best Job I Ever Had”

Jake Hoot enlisted a very special co-star — his daughter Macy — for his charming new video, “Best Job I Ever Had.” A divorced dad from Cookeville, Tennessee, Hoot has said he signed up for The Voice to make his daughter proud. And guess what? He brought home a victory in December for Team Kelly, and just a few months later, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.
Now, Hoot is sharing a glimpse of his family life in “Best Job I Ever Had.” Take a look, then read our exclusive interview below the player.