Jake Hoot Believes Being a Dad Is “Best Job I Ever Had”

It was such a special day because my daughter Macy was able to be with me during the filming. I was also so thankful because at the last minute we had three families offer us to use their nurseries, which was fun getting to involve other families in this project.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video brings the song to life by showcasing photos of fans and friends with their dads and celebrating the love between a father and child.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people walk away with the message that getting the opportunity to be a dad is one of God’s greatest gifts to us. No matter how hard it may be at times, there really is nothing more special than having the opportunity to raise a child.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It feels so rewarding! Seeing the video for the first time was like an early Father’s Day gift to me. It was so special getting to see this labor of love come to life. Seeing pictures of my daughter, my dad, my brother and his kids, and pictures of dads with their kids in all different seasons of life made this project even more special for me.