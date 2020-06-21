MaRynn Taylor Wrote “Dads and Daughters” as a Gift to Her Father

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

One night, I asked my mom if we had any pictures or videos of me growing up. When she brought them out, all I could see was my name and random dates handwritten on the DVDs. Honestly, I wasn’t sure why random dates would be so significant, but oh my gosh when I opened the files I saw why. Each one of those files contained precious memories of times with my dad — timeless snapshots of where I came from. Putting the videos to the music just seemed like the right thing to do. (not gonna lie I might have cried while making it)

How does the video bring your song to life?

I grew up in a very musical household; my dad’s favorite hobby was playing guitar and writing songs. When I was a little girl, he wrote a song for me called “The Greatest Gift.” This was the best present I have ever received. I wrote “Dads and Daughters” as a gift for him. This song is about the love my dad and I share. The video is home footage of my dad and I as I was growing up, and is a snapshot of the connection we have.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Even though the music video features memories from my childhood, I know there are other dads and daughters out there who can relate to this feeling. I have even started to see fans post their own memories with their fathers on TikTok and Instagram. I love seeing people posting their own versions of the video.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The first time I saw it I was by myself and it was incredible, then my dad came in and we watched it together. That’s when the air in the room changed, and we were both definitely crying.