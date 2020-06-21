MaRynn Taylor Wrote “Dads and Daughters” as a Gift to Her Father

To capture the nostalgic emotions of her new song, “Dads and Daughters,” rising artist MaRynn Taylor turned to her family’s home videos. In that treasure trove of footage, she watched herself grow from an infant into a young girl, always eager to go on a bike ride, run through the sprinklers, or sing on stage — never too far from her father’s loving presence.
A Michigan native who’s signed as a songwriter and artist to Black River Entertainment, Taylor is now expressing her appreciation to her family through her music. Enjoy the new video for “Dads and Daughters,” then read our interview below the player.