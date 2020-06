Watch "Even the River Runs Out of This Town"

Will Hoge Finds the Drive to Succeed by Filming His New Video Himself

A fixture on Nashville’s rock ’n’ roll scene, Will Hoge has been making music his own way for decades now. He took that DIY work ethic to heart while making his new music video, “Even the River Runs Out of This Town.” The fledgling filmmaker even named his upcoming album Tiny Little Movies — a title that suits his gift for showmanship, writing sweeping melodies, and crafting character studies in song.

Country fans may already know Hoge’s name from his empowering single, “Strong,” and as a co-writer on Eli Young Band’s enduing hit, “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” Take a look at “Even the River Runs Out of This Town,” then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

It was shot driving around East Nashville. Perfect weather and lighting. The performance shots are just me in my bedroom.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I hope it captures the feeling of letting go. Knowing it’s difficult but still for the best.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I really hope they dig it enough to listen to the whole album and then I hope at some point, they can come see the band play it live.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Satisfied. I’d never shot, edited, or directed a video. I see minor things I’ll do better for the next songs but I was really happy that I took the leap to just do it and not listen to those that said I couldn’t.

Songwriters: Will Hoge, Rob Snider, and Jonathan Singleton; Director: Will Hoge