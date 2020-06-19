Shy Carter Hopes “Good Love” Will Touch Your Heart

Introducing himself to country listeners with an optimistic viewpoint and irresistible groove, Shy Carter is ready to share his “Good Love,” out today.

“Though this song seems to perfectly fit what we’re going through right now, good love is universal,” says Carter, a hit songwriter who’s now signed as an artist to Warner Music Nashville. “It’s about finding love and positivity through any hardships or losses in life. I hope someone hears ‘Good Love’ who really needs it. I hope it touches their heart. I hope it spreads blessings, and I hope it uplifts souls. That’s what I want to do as a country artist.”



Carter wrote “Good Love” with James Slater, Micah Carter and Carlo Colasacco. His long list of writing credits include Kane Brown’s “Good as You,” “Heaven” and “Worldwide Beautiful,” as well as Billy Currington’s “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Speak to a Girl,” Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue,” and Keith Urban’s “Never Coming Down.” His pop compositions include Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” Rob Thomas’ “Someday,” and Meghan Trainor’s “Mr. Almost,” among many others. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Carter said. “This song is the perfect representation of me as an artist. I want to make music that will meet you in the storm you’re in and help you through it. ’Good Love’ reminds me to be grateful for the many blessings this life has to offer. Thanks to my co-writers for helping me put together a lyric worthy of the music’s spirit. Cheers to good, good love!” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



