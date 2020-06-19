Shy Carter Hopes “Good Love” Will Touch Your Heart

Introducing himself to country listeners with an optimistic viewpoint and irresistible groove, Shy Carter is ready to share his “Good Love,” out today.
“Though this song seems to perfectly fit what we’re going through right now, good love is universal,” says Carter, a hit songwriter who’s now signed as an artist to Warner Music Nashville. “It’s about finding love and positivity through any hardships or losses in life. I hope someone hears ‘Good Love’ who really needs it. I hope it touches their heart. I hope it spreads blessings, and I hope it uplifts souls. That’s what I want to do as a country artist.”