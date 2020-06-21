ICYMI: How Fathers and Sons and Their Families Shared Their Love

Sunday (June 21) was Father’s Day, so from sun up to sun down, the country artists were all in their feels over their own fathers, the fathers they’ve become, and the men they married who have become fathers they adore.
Here are the most heartfelt posts about dads from around Instagram. You might want to get a cup of coffee, because it’s kind of a long list.
How blessed am I to have 2 amazing fathers in my life?!?! To my dad: you think I’m strong. You think I’m fearless…even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t. I want to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy! And to the father of my sweet boys: thanks for loving on all of us so well. Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father’s love should look like. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️. #HappyFathersDay
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! Being a father has brought so much joy to my life! I’m grateful for my dad and the example he was to me. I’m also grateful for my Heavenly Father and His Grace and loving me (and you) like crazy! The most important thing I can do is point my sons to their real father in heaven! I love this verse because it’s a great reminder to me of what’s important and I pray for Gods help to live this out daily! Have a blessed Sunday! #happyfathersday
Happy Father’s Day to two of the best ones in the world! Love you Rick Lambert for a million reasons, one being teaching us how to fish. And Brendan, thank you for being a great dad to all of the kids in our lives! These two men are my rocks. Wishing all fur dads, stepdads, and father -in-laws the best day!
hayes’ daddy. maren’s boy. pretty good job if you can get it. happy father’s day to all the dad’s out there, especially mine @jkhurd6. now everyone go play some golf and drink a beer or whatever you want. #Repost @marenmorris with @get_repost ・・・ I knew I wanted your babies from the beginning. Now we have this perfect little treasure that finally smiles at us. Happy first Father’s Day, @ryanhurd . Hayes and I love you. ✨
Today our family gets to celebrate these two together. On this Father’s Day, it’s also Mama‘s birthday. It’s so appropriate to celebrate them together because they have been one for 54 years. I can never thank God enough for the love and nurturing they poured into me. They taught me to care for others and to love God above all. Thank you Mama & Daddy. Happy Birthday & Happy Father’s Day. We all love you so much!! ❤️❤️