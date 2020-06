Laine Hardy of American Idol Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis

"This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer," he posted.

American Idol winner Laine Hardy revealed on his social media that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday night (June 21), he posted, “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

A native of Livingston, Louisiana, Hardy won the American Idol crown in May 2019. Since that time he’s released the singles “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.”

Hardy filmed the video for “Ground I Grew Up On” with his buddies in Livingston. Upon its premiere, he told CMT.com, “I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we’re all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”

According to tour dates on his website, Hardy will perform a livestream concert on Thursday, and another on July 9, and will begin his tour on August 27 in Glen Allen, Virginia.