Laine Hardy of American Idol Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis

American Idol winner Laine Hardy revealed on his social media that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday night (June 21), he posted, “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

A native of Livingston, Louisiana, Hardy won the American Idol crown in May 2019. Since that time he’s released the singles “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.”