The Drive-In Comeback Continues with Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Keith Urban Started It, and Now Everybody's Going Old School for This the New Normal

If you’ve been making a list of all the country shows you refuse to miss this summer, add Brad.

On Monday (June 22), it was announced that Brad Paisley would be part of LiveNation’s first U.S. drive-in concert series, aptly named Live from the Drive-In. The series will be held July 10-12 in Indianapolis, Nashville, and St. Louis.

Paisley will headline the concerts in all three cities. The weekend full of live shows will also feature headliners Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi and more. You can find all the scheduling details here. (And if you absolutely must see all three nights of music, keep in mind that the three cities are only about a four-hour drive from one another.)

Keith Urban was the first country star to use a drive-in theater as a music venue back on May 14.

According to a press release, the LiveNation drive-in concept allows for social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic because everyone will remain at least six feet apart. Shows will also keep fans safe with: contactless ticket scanning, marked-off spaces for each car or truck with a buffer around it, drive-in staff will be wearing masks, merch will be available for online purchases, and full LED screens and speakers that will make everyone — even the last car in the last row — feel even closer to the stage. Fans will be able to bring their own chairs, food and drinks to enjoy within their designated space.

Ticket sales start on Tuesday (June 23,) and will be priced based on the gold, red, blue or green zoning you choose.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the shows will be donated to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

We’re excited to announce LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN – our first drive-in concert series in the U.S. kicks off July 10, 11, 12! #LiveFromTheDriveIn Check out https://t.co/xrGi9XdOj7 for more info! — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 22, 2020