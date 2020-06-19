CMT Celebrates Pride, Country Music’s LGBTQ+ Community

Editor’s Note: On June 30, CMT will stream the Concert for Love & Acceptance, hosted by Cody Alan, Kristin Chenoweth, and Ty Herndon.

If you’re curious about country music’s gay presence, look behind the scenes, where multiple managers, executives and songwriters represent the LGBTQ+ community with pride. While there hasn’t yet been a country artist to come out while still on the charts, gay and lesbian performers have already been part of the fabric of country music for decades.

One of the most promiment Music Row figures right now is Shane McAnally, who attempted a career as a recording artist while closeted. But as a songwriter and producer, his career has exploded thanks to his work with Midland, Kacey Musgraves, and Old Dominion. He’s gained a profile beyond Nashville as well due to his involvement with the NBC series, Songland.

His earliest cuts include Lee Ann Womack’s “Last Call” and Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over.” He’s also the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year.