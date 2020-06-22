Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

After eight months of marriage, country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are calling it quits. Pearce filed for divorce on Friday, according to People.com.

Ray and Pearce were married on Oct. 6, 2019, on a Nashville-area farm, after a little over a year of dating. After getting to know each other through the music industry, the two hit it off at a house party that Pearce hosted during the summer of 2018.

The pair made their relationship red-carpet official at the CMA Awards in November 2018, and a month later, Ray surprised Pearce with a proposal during a family vacation to Tulum, Mexico.

In recent months, the couple posted noticeably less about each other on social media, each sharing respective birthday tributes back in April and with Ray congratulating his partner after Pearce’s hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart last week.

The pair was last seen together in public on June 6 when they performed at the Grand Ole Opry (without a live audience).