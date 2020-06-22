Scotty McCreery Gets “In Between” to No. 1 … Finally

In between April 1, 2019, and today, Scotty McCreery has been crawwwwling toward the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart. Finally, after 63 weeks, “In Between” bursts from No. 8 to No. 1, making it the second-largest leap to No. 1 on the chart since 1991.

The achievement marks the singer’s third chart-topping single, after “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It” reached that elite spot in 2018 and 2019, respectively. All three songs come from his 2018 album, Seasons Change. He co-wrote all 10 tracks on that project, which was certified gold in March.

