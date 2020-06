Scotty McCreery Gets “In Between” to No. 1 … Finally

In between April 1, 2019, and today, Scotty McCreery has been crawwwwling toward the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart. Finally, after 63 weeks, “In Between” bursts from No. 8 to No. 1, making it the second-largest leap to No. 1 on the chart since 1991.

The achievement marks the singer’s third chart-topping single, after “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It” reached that elite spot in 2018 and 2019, respectively. All three songs come from his 2018 album, Seasons Change. He co-wrote all 10 tracks on that project, which was certified gold in March.



“When we released Seasons Change two years ago, I was hoping I might get my first No. 1 song,” the former American Idol champ told Billboard. “Now I’ve been blessed to earn three No. 1s, which means more than I can say. I love that ‘In Between’ has connected with people like it has, especially during this time of social distancing. I don’t believe any of us are just one thing or the other; I think we’re all somewhere in between.”

McCreery doesn’t quite surpass Travis Denning’s record set earlier this year when “After a Few” took 65 weeks to reach the top. (This week it sits at No. 9 in its 67th frame.) And it just misses the giant leap made by Ricky Van Shelton’s “Keep It Between the Lines” which shot from 9-1 in 1991.



While the turtle’s pace suited McCreery in the (very) long run, the second-most popular radio single on the chart is coming up fast, as Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” ascends to No. 2 in its 18th week. Other Top 10 hits with momentum include Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” at No. 4, Sam Hunt’s “Hard to Forget” at No. 5, and Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” at No. 8.

Last week’s No. 1 single, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” rounds out the Top 10.