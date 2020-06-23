Eric Church Is Still Comfortable with the Uncomfortable

Three Days Until “Stick That In Your Country Song" Is Ready for Release

“Stick that in your country song.”

Sounds kind of defiant. Or decisive. Or defensive, even. And yet, without even hearing Eric Church sing that line from the title of his upcoming song, we think we know exactly what he means with “Stick That In Your Country Song.”

Earlier in June, he’d shared the news that new music was on its way. And now we have a few more details about said new music.

Church has been writing and recording in a rural cabin in North Carolina, since before the coronavirus quarantine changed everything, and this new single was penned by Davis Naish and Jeffery Steele.

Throughout the pandemic that started here more than three months ago, Church has been finding virtual ways to share new songs like “Never Break Heart,” “Jenny” and “Through My Ray Bans.” But this is the first we’ve heard of an official single that is heading to a radio station near you on June 29. And the video for “Stick That In Your Country Song” will be released this Friday (June 26).

“I try to put myself in the most uncomfortable situations,” Church had said during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in February. “We have to push ourselves to chase. For me, it’s very elusive. With creativity, the harder you try and stress, the more it doesn’t happen.” To that end, this new song shares Church’s take on the current state of the world, and according to a press release, will be a rallying cry for cities from Detroit to Baltimore and people from young military veterans to school teachers.