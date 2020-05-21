How Jana Kramer Harnesses the Power of Nature for Her Renewing Self Care

Jana Kramer is right. Because right now, taking care of yourself when the world is kind of upside down is more important than ever. You can do that by exercising, by taking in a change of scenery, by virtually connecting with friends and family, and by giving your skin all the attention it deserves.

In other words, take the time to make your skin care routine a priority. You’ll thank us later.

“You all know how important skin care is to me,” Kramer said in a recent Instagram post, “and the Burt’s Bees Renewal line is at the top of my list! Everything from the Firming Day Lotion to the Firming Eye Cream leaves my skin feeling refreshed and looking healthy, which is no surprise when all the ingredients are powered by nature. Get everything you need for some quality self-care time with @burtsbees at @walmart.”

The Burt’s Bees Renewal line — available at Walmart — isn’t just more of the same old anti-aging formulas you see in stores, real or virtual. Most of the products in this line are made with Bakuchiol, which is a powerful retinol alternative, and meaning it is gentle by nature. Because while retinol has been the go-to for anyone wanting to stimulate collagen production for years, it tends to leave some people with irritation, redness, peeling and sun sensitivity. Kramer admits that retinol does not agree with her skin, which is why the new Renewal line is the best way for her to help smooth and hydrate her face and neck.

Bakuchiol (pronounced bah-KOO-chee-all) comes from the Psoralea Corylifolia plant, and has been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, brighten skin, and improve skin tone and texture.

Other Burt’s Bees must-haves for Kramer right now (whether she’s quarantining at home or just starting to get out of the house)? The Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer which gives her already flawless skin some sheer and hydrating coverage that’s made naturally with green tea and packed with vitamins and antioxidants. And the luminescent Lip Shimmers that are made with Shea Butter and antioxidant-rich fruit oils and a peppermint flavor, and without any parabens, phthalates or petrolatums.

“We all need a little us time,” Kramer says. And we couldn’t agree more.