Caylee Hammack, Reba McEntire Make “Redhead” Kid Feel at Home

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The thing I remember most about filming that day was how much fun it was to help guide Sosie (the little redhead main character) through the shots. It was her first music video and music video sets are stressful no matter how many times you partake in one! So I tried to just make it fun for her, which made it more fun for me too.

Every time you see her dancing onstage, I was most likely dancing with her off camera to cheer her on! We played with Barbies off camera at one point as we sat in her “childhood room” full of Reba’s memorabilia. That was a happy moment of the day.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video brings to light the electric joy of a young, fiery child and also let me tell a part of my family’s story. We went on a mad search to find a trailer that felt like ours back home but not in as bad of disrepair as ours is now. I desperately wanted it to feel like home did. And it did. As soon as I walked onto set in the living room, I knew that we had made a right choice.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that this is a song that makes you think of someone you love that shaped you as a kid. Someone who puts up with your crazy, or someone who inspired you with their fervor for life. I also just secretly wanted to make sure all the redheads in the world finally had a song. They deserve their own theme song!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s a little scary to send out new music into this crazy world, but always so very fulfilling when you can finally share a creation of yours. All it takes is one comment on YouTube from someone saying they find solace in my music for me to know all of the time and work I put into these songs are worth it. If one person is listening, then it’s all worth it.