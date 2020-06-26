Caylee Hammack, Reba McEntire Make “Redhead” Kid Feel at Home

What do you get when you cross a hothead and a redneck? This new video from Caylee Hammack has the answer.
One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, the vivacious Georgia native has been turning heads (red ones and otherwise) with singles like “Family Tree,” “Small Town Hypocrite” and “Just Friends.” However, “Redhead” may be her most autobiographical release yet.
Hammack revealed this week that her debut album, If It Wasn’t For You, will be released on August 14 on Capitol Nashville. She co-produced the project and co-wrote all 13 songs. In the meantime, enjoy the new video for “Redhead,” featuring a vocal boost from Reba McEntire, then read our interview with Hammack below the player.