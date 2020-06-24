This Is How Rascal Flatts Hope You’ll Remember Them

</noscript> </div>

But fans might also want to know what Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney themselves have to say about the legacy they’ll leave behind, intentionally or otherwise. “It ain’t a question of if they will, it’s how they remember you,” as the song goes.

In a recent call with reporters, Rooney gave that idea some thought and here’s what he had to say about how he hopes Rascal Flatts will be remembered.

“I think we’ve been working on that for the past 20 years. I really do,” Rooney said. “A lot of the times, it was something we weren’t thinking about, though. Some of the most special moments and the most special music we created were the ones where we were just living in the moment and being a band and living out this amazing journey that’s got us to now.

“I hope that when we do lay it down, we hope fans remember us for being true to ourselves and making music that was hopefully impactful and music that will live on way longer.”

Rooney added that his other wish is that the trio is remembered by their charitable hearts, and the time, talent and treasure they’ve given to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville over the years. “We’ve been so blessed beyond belief,” he said, “and to be able to give back to our main charity is the real legacy for us.”

The song — written by Nashville’s go-to hitmakers Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne, Allen Shamblin — is one of the tracks from the band’s seven-song EP of the same name, scheduled for release on July 31.

Even though the band reluctantly had to cancel their farewell tour this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve still been making appearances when they can. But as is the case for so many touring artists, the only thing certain about the future is uncertainty. And DeMarcus admitted to reporters that beyond this new EP, they have no plans for the foreseeable future.

“We just don’t know,” he said.