Cassadee Pope is taking a surprise acoustic turn with her upcoming EP, Rise and Shine. Two of its tracks — “Let Me Go” and “Built This House” — arrived on digital platforms today, though a release date for the EP has not yet been revealed.

Pope says she considers it her most personal project to date, especially because she had a hand in writing all eight of the songs and also served as co-producer for the first time.



“Rise and Shine is a collection of songs that talk about where I’ve been and where I’m headed,” she said in a statement. “I wanted people to hear these in their purest form so I went with a more stripped back sound that really lets the lyrics stand out. My hope is that these songs help aid people into feeling every emotion they need to let out.”

Pope landed her first Top 10 country hit with “Wasting All These Tears” in 2013, a year after claiming victory on The Voice. With duet partner Chris Young, she rose to No. 1 at country radio with the platinum single, “Think of You,” in 2016. Rise and Shine is her first collection of new music in four years.



Rise and Shine track listing:

“Let Me Go” (Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudolph)

“Hoodie” (Cassadee Pope, Johan Fransson, Emily Weisband)

“California Dreaming” (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

“Counting on the Weather” (Cassadee Pope, Bobby Huff, Blair Daly)

“Hangover” (Cassadee Pope, Butch Walker)

“Rise and Shine” (Cassadee Pope, Danny Orton, Matt Scannell)

“Sand Paper” (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

“Built This House” (Cassadee Pope, Forest Glen Whitehead, Kelly Archer)