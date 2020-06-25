JUST IN: Luke Bryan Shares 2021 Tour Calendar

From May through October, Bryan Will Be Bringing Live Music Back to 25 Cities

In the latest tour-postponement news, Luke Bryan shared on Thursday (June 25) his plans to move his Proud To Be Right Here Tour into next year.

According to a press release, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of his fans, a portion of the remainder of Bryan’s 2020 tour dates have been cancelled. So the shows he’d had on his 2020 schedule from July in Arkansas to October in Louisiana have been cancelled, and the remainder of the stops have been rescheduled for 2021. His tour openers — Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June — remain the same.

Bryan’s new tour dates for 2021 are as follows:

May 30: Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Stadium*

June 4: Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater*

June 10: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 16: Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 17: Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 24: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25: Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amp.* (+)

July 17: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 5: Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 6: Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

August 12: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 27: Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 28: San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

September 4: Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater*

September 23: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 30: Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

October 1: Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

October 2: Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

October 7: Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 8: Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

October 9: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

+ festival date

* Morgan Wallen on all dates except where noted

Caylee Hammack on all dates through July 30 (except June 25)

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 5