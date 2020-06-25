Are They Following Lady A's Lead, and If So, Who Is Next?

The Dixie Chicks Drop the Dixie, So Their New Name Is The Chicks

“@dixiechicks does not exist.”

That’s the error message you might’ve seen on social media on Thursday (June 25) if you tried to look up the country trio.

And now we know why: the band has dropped the word “dixie” from their name, and will now go by simply The Chicks. Or, @TheChicks if you’re on socials. Their band name was originally inspired in 1989 by Little Feat’s “Dixie Chicken”: If you’ll be my Dixie chicken, I’ll be your Tennessee lamb/And we can walk together down in Dixieland. That song was also covered by Garth Brooks on his 1992 album The Chase. It was written by Lowell George and Martin Kibbee.



</noscript> </div>

The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum took a similar stance in early June when they dropped the “antebellum” from their name, choosing instead to go by their longtime nickname Lady A. We will have more on this story as it develops, including any statements from the band’s Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

On Maines’ personal Instagram page, she shared the latest song from The Chicks’ upcoming album Gaslighter. “March March,” she wrote. “If your voice has no power they wouldn’t try to silence you.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CB3OIyQBThP/?igshid=28pzxwfjqdoi Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



