Cole Swindell Lets His Imagination Run Wild in “Single Saturday Night”

In the opening scene of Cole Swindell’s new video, he’s flipping channels and fading in and out of sleep. And suddenly… a mysterious redhead appears in his living room.
What happens next? We’ll just say that the affable country star has figured out how to tune out the bad news and make room for the good vibes in “Single Saturday Night.” He released the song digitally in May for his fans after the sudden stop of his Down to Earth Tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Now it’s officially his next… well, single, going for adds on Monday, June 29, a day before his 37th birthday.