Cole Swindell Lets His Imagination Run Wild in “Single Saturday Night”

In the opening scene of Cole Swindell’s new video, he’s flipping channels and fading in and out of sleep. And suddenly… a mysterious redhead appears in his living room.

What happens next? We’ll just say that the affable country star has figured out how to tune out the bad news and make room for the good vibes in “Single Saturday Night.” He released the song digitally in May for his fans after the sudden stop of his Down to Earth Tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Now it’s officially his next… well, single, going for adds on Monday, June 29, a day before his 37th birthday.



“I have loved this song since the first listen and wanted to create a video that was just as special!” Swindell said. “We had to get really creative shooting because we were still in quarantine, and it ended being one of the most fun videos I’ve ever done.” He added, “Because of having that extra time I was able to be really involved in the creative and editing process and this video is a snapshot of my quarantine of trying to tune out all of the bad news and dreaming of being back out on the road at live shows with my band and fans.” Read our CMT.com interview with Cole Swindell. Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman; Directors: Michael Monaco and Eder Acevedo CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



