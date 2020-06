Lindsay Ell Has a heart theory About Seven Stages of Grief, New Album

Lindsay Ell is leading the way with her new single, “wAnt me back,” and looking to provide inspiration to listeners with her upcoming, 12-song album, heart theory. Her first set of original music in three years, heart theory drops on August 14 via BBR Music Group.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Ell said in a statement. “I hope this road map can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”



Why the unusual capitalization? If you read through the track listing, which concurrently runs through the seven stages of grief, the assorted capital letters spell…. HEART THEORY. But according to a press release, the album title is lowercase. Dann Huff produced the collection; working remotely, he and Ell completed heart theory while in quarantine.

Ell co-wrote 11 of the songs on the album, enlisting help from Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Brandy Clark among others. She co-wrote “wAnt me back” with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. With duet partner Brantley Gilbert, Ell placed her first No. 1 country hit with “What Happens in a Small Town” in 2019.



Here’s the track listing for heart theory (with writers)

a journey through the seven stages of grief

shock

1. “Hits me” (Lindsay Ell, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

denial

2. “how good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

3. “i don’t lovE you” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)

anger

4. “wAnt me back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)

5. “get oveR you” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)

6. “wrong girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)

bargaining

7. “body language of a breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)

depression

8. “good on you” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)

testing

9. “The oTHEr side” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)

10. “gO to” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)

acceptance

11. “make you” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

12. “ReadY to love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)