Lindsay Ell Has a heart theory About Seven Stages of Grief, New Album

Lindsay Ell is leading the way with her new single, “wAnt me back,” and looking to provide inspiration to listeners with her upcoming, 12-song album, heart theory. Her first set of original music in three years, heart theory drops on August 14 via BBR Music Group.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Ell said in a statement. “I hope this road map can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

