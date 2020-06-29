For Her New Track, Chrissy Metz Casts Herself as “Actress”

In “Actress,” Chrissy Metz bumps into an old flame — one whose passion now burns for someone else. But rather than fall apart from the experience, she pulls on the talent she’s best known for.
And while she’s already familiar to viewers of This Is Us, Metz is becoming better acquainted with country listeners through her first single “Talking To God,” as well as “Actress.” She co-wrote the latter song with Nicolette Hayford, Matt McGinn and Nathan Spicer, for her upcoming debut country album for EMI Records Nashville.