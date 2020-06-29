For Her New Track, Chrissy Metz Casts Herself as “Actress”

In “Actress,” Chrissy Metz bumps into an old flame — one whose passion now burns for someone else. But rather than fall apart from the experience, she pulls on the talent she’s best known for.

And while she’s already familiar to viewers of This Is Us, Metz is becoming better acquainted with country listeners through her first single “Talking To God,” as well as “Actress.” She co-wrote the latter song with Nicolette Hayford, Matt McGinn and Nathan Spicer, for her upcoming debut country album for EMI Records Nashville.



"I love a good breakup song and I love the play on words," Metz says. "Obviously, I'm an actress, but we have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face when our heart is just broken, we act as if nothing is wrong even though you're dying inside — wanting something so desperately you don't have anymore." In addition to writing and recording in Nashville for the new album, Metz is scheduled to perform "I'm Standing With You" (from her film Breakthrough) as a tribute to first responders and to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis on PBS' A Capitol Fourth on July 4.




