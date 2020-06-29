What Garth Brooks Had to Say After His Saturday Night Drive-In Shows

There’s really only one way to safely entertain more than 350,000 in one night in real life, and Garth Brooks was the one to figure it out.

He showed up via an enormous live stream simulcast at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. So all those fans in all those cities got to watch a full-band Brooks show from their cars, maintaining a social distance from the other fans six feet away.

And when it was all said and done, Brooks got on Twitter to see if anybody was posting about the experience. “I have laughed my ass off for the last two or three hours just seeing everybody’s posts. I look so happy! Man,” Brooks said, “I gotta tell ya, I don’t know about you, I need ‘happy’ right now. I got to see it in everybody’s faces.

“At a regular concert, like in the stadiums, you come back out and everybody brings their signs. And I was surprised — why am I surprised? — to see that people had their signs in their car at the drive-in.”

Brooks even replied and retweeted a few of the best videos and pictures from the show.

From t-shirts to drive-ins this is old school!!! love, g #GarthDriveIn pic.twitter.com/hdrkxjYlnK — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 28, 2020

The River from the west coast with 3 screens going at once. So beautiful as usual and felt like we were all together again as usual. #GarthDriveIn @garthbrooks pic.twitter.com/dL5NmiQiRd — Shawna Murphy (@sm8slapshot08) June 28, 2020

#garthdrivein Every family stayed at their vehicle – six feet apart- and enjoyed the virtual concert together at Cajunfield in Lafayette! pic.twitter.com/sIQfYjzmHV — KATC TV3 (@KATCTV3) June 28, 2020

Absolutely loving the #GarthDriveIn ….traffic was a bit nuts, but when isn't it for a @garthbrooks show?? Lol .. Thanks for a little bit of normalcy in this crazy summer #GarthBrooks #SouthingtonDriveIn pic.twitter.com/VrsGnLNQvk — Tom Lagacy (@Tommygunn1544) June 28, 2020

In a press release about the show, Brooks said while he was entertaining his fans, they were entertaining him. “This time, I was the fan and the people were the entertainment. Watching people all night from coast to coast, in Canada and here in the U.S., laughing, dancing, and singing, made me smile,” he said.

“It reminded me how much I miss the crazy, happy, and unpredictable life we lead as entertainers. For one night, things seemed right.”

The show adhered to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates.

Last night I saw everything great about the old days, but it happened right in the middle of the most uncertain times I have known in my life. #ThisIsAMERICA ! I can’t thank you enough!!! love, g #GarthDriveIn pic.twitter.com/LoTB1VpLIY — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 28, 2020