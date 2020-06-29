Music Kane Browns Takes the BET Awards Stage for “Worldwide Beautiful” Brown Brought "Nothing But Inspiration" to the Annual Event by Alison Bonaguro 39m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> With his full band backing him, but only empty seats in the room, Kane Brown performed his brand new song “Worldwide Beautiful” at Sunday night’s (June 28) Black Entertainment Television Awards. It was the first time the show featured a performance from a black male solo country artist. This year’s ceremony celebrated all the accomplishments in music, sports, television and movies just like it has since 2001, but this year was the first time the BET Awards show was a virtual-only event. Check out the full list of nominees and winners who will receive the Aspire, Ascend, Achieve steel and black crystal trophy here. .@kanebrown is bringing nothing but inspiration to the #BETAwards! Don't miss the show TOMORROW 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Fl21X3QQ6A — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 27, 2020 Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro