Tim McGraw Is Well-Versed in “The Liberty Song”

Independence Day is only a few days away, and while this year’s 4th of July celebrations will look much different than ones in years past, the holiday and the meaning behind it is still very much on Tim McGraw’s mind right now.
Back when he was doing his homework for his book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation, he discovered a new appreciation for some of the very vintage songs that made America sound great.
Like “The Liberty Song.”
“I learned so many songs, going back and researching for this book. And I think the very first song that we did, and one of the very first songs that I dug into and tried to figure out how to make into music, it’s called ‘The Liberty Song,'” McGraw said in a recent radio interview.
“And it’s like, ‘Come join hand in hand brave Americans all.’ When you hear the prescient view that so many people had to have for this song to be written, and this was well before the American Revolution.
“This was written in the 1760’s. And when you see what they thought this country could be — just in the lyrics of that song — what they thought this country could be, who they thought they were, what they thought it was worth, I mean, that really moved me. And I think that that song is the one I always go back to when I think about the sacrifices made and how this country got here.”