With “Here and Now,” Kenny Chesney Achieves 31st No. 1 Single

"It was the perfect song as we were all getting ready for another summer of shows," he says.

Kenny Chesney says he considered “Here and Now” to be the perfect song when he cut it, and now it’s his 31st No. 1 single at country radio. The thoughtful track rises to the pinnacle of this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart in its 19th week.

Chesney landed his first No. 1 hit in 1997 with “She’s Got It All” on what was then BNA Records and would now be considered part of Sony Music Nashville. “Here and Now” is his second chart-topping single for Warner Music Nashville, after 2018’s “Get Along,” and overall it’s his 53rd Top 10 hit.

