With “Here and Now,” Kenny Chesney Achieves 31st No. 1 Single

Kenny Chesney says he considered “Here and Now” to be the perfect song when he cut it, and now it’s his 31st No. 1 single at country radio. The thoughtful track rises to the pinnacle of this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart in its 19th week.

Chesney landed his first No. 1 hit in 1997 with “She’s Got It All” on what was then BNA Records and would now be considered part of Sony Music Nashville. “Here and Now” is his second chart-topping single for Warner Music Nashville, after 2018’s “Get Along,” and overall it’s his 53rd Top 10 hit.



“When we recorded ’Here and Now,’ it was this awesome rush that captured the peak moments, finding them in your day, creating them and not just waiting around for them to happen. It was the perfect song as we were all getting ready for another summer of shows. But now, in some ways, this song is even more in the moment because we all have to remember to find joy,” he said in a statement.

“Here and Now” was written by Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy and David Garcia, and follows the Top 10 hit, “Tip of My Tongue.” Chesney intended to tour stadiums this summer to support the Here and Now album, but that was nixed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Nevertheless, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May, his ninth time to achieve that feat. Earlier this month, Chesney announced rescheduled stadium dates for 2021, beginning on May 1 in Tampa, Florida.