From His “Church Pew Bar Stool,” JD Shelburne Shares a Powerful Message

Kentucky musician JD Shelburne is sharing his unique spiritual perspective in a brand new video, “Church Pew Bar Stool.” Filmed in his native state, the video offers a twist on Christian fellowship — yet stays rooted in the country music imagery that his fans have embraced for years.

An independent artist whose persistence is paying off, Shelburne grew up on a tobacco farm in Taylorsville — not far from Louisville — and his upcoming album is appropriately titled Straight From Kentucky, set for release later this year. Take a look at “Church Pew Bar Stool,” then read our interview with JD Shelburne below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

We found a small country church in Franklin, Kentucky, that was the ideal location for this video shoot. The one-room church was located 20 miles off the interstate on a rural road in Kentucky. Tucked away back between some trees, this church made the perfect backdrop to help tell the story. The ambiance of the small sanctuary reminded me of something out of a Hollywood film. It created a very distinct vibe for the song.

What I remember the most that day was how the producer created a sunbeam glow through the stained glass from a spotlight that stood outside the church window. You’ll see that in the second verse of the song. We took some photos on set that day as well and it looks as if a natural ray of sunlight was beaming through the glass. The added “haze” effect really set the tone.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The first time Mark Nesler pitched me this song, I fell in love with the story and the melody. So many people can relate to this story. I felt that the song needed to be filmed in a church to really show you where the story leads. Sin or Salvation?

The person depicted in the song started out as a sinner, stating the line, “I forget to pray unless I’m in trouble,” but by the end of the song he finds faith in “the good book says to do what he would do and I do.” No matter what road you may lead, sin or salvation, He accepts you in whatever way you come and changes you. This song portrays that message.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This song is powerful, and the message speaks volumes. No matter which way you turn, God always listens and is there for you. I think in today’s time people tend to forget that…whether you are sitting on a church pew or a bar stool.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

After seeing the final edit of “Church Pew Bar Stool” it gave me cold chills. It is rare that your own stuff you create gives you that effect. It was a combination of melody, the song lyrics, the vibe of the church and how the director brought the song to life. The location was key and they nailed that.

Songwriters: Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson & Jennifer Hanson; Director: Logen Christopher at Stormlight Pictures