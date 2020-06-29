WATCH: Chase Rice Speaks Out to Say “My Biggest Thing Is Y’all”

How the Rules (and Spacing) at His Shows Will Change Until We Get Back to Normal

A couple of days after the real-life Chase Rice concert that stirred the pot for country artists and country fans alike, Rice released a statement about that show via Instagram.

It’s only about a minute long, and the gist of it is that the whole experience has made him stop and think long and hard about the future of live music. So it wasn’t an apology, per se, but more of a we-will-do-better-next-time message.

This is what he had to say on Monday afternoon (June 29), almost 48 hours after his show at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in East Tennessee:

“What’s up, ya’ll? Chase here, and I just wanna address my show Saturday night. For those of you who don’t know, I had a show in East Tennessee. I took a video at the concert, everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video,” Rice explains, “a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down.

“And I understand there’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds, and what all that looks like.”

Then Rice went into the reasons why he does what he does, and did what he did: his fans.

“My biggest thing is y’all. Y’all are why I get to write songs, y’all are why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sing these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back. You guys are everything to me, so your safety is a huge, huge priority.

“So moving forward, I have a show in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday (June 3), and it’s a drive-in show,” he said. “Take your trucks, take your cars, you have your own space. You can get out of your cars, you can get out of your trucks and party with me, please do. Sing the songs, but stay in your own space, stay with the people you came with.

“And the biggest thing for all of us is the safer we are now, the quicker that we get to get to actual, normal live shows, which I know we all want. So, thank you guys for understanding. Please go by the rules, please go by the laws on this Friday show coming up and the shows moving forward so we can get to regular shows soon enough.”

“Love you guys, God bless you and God bless country music.”

Rice will be playing the Paramount Arts Center drive-in theater on Friday, and the rules for that show can be found here. Each vehicle will be given a 12′ by 24′ space to allow ample room for lawn chairs and coolers and social distancing.