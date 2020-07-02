Meet CMT Next Up Now Artist of the Month, Riley Roth

With her lively personality and a talent for songwriting, Riley Roth is the CMT Next Up Now Artist of the Month for July. And in her new, summer-soaked video for “Bad Together,” she’s ready to celebrate with her pals … even if one of them never cracks a smile.

Roth is a Pennsylvania native who graduated high school early in order to move to Nashville. Her talent caught the attention of writer-producer busbee, who helped her get established in Music City. Those connections led her to a management and record deal, as well as digital singles such as “Friendly,” “I Did This to Myself,” and “Girls Kiss First.”

She wrote her newest release, “Bad Together,” with rising country group (and co-stars) Avenue Beat and directed the music video herself. Take a look at “Bad Together,” then read our interview with Riley Roth below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

On the day of shooting, my friends and I got so many funny looks from other people for carrying a mannequin around. We kept laughing about it all day.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song is quirky, fun, and relatable, which was captured through hanging with friends and having fun, with a mannequin as my boyfriend.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans get to know a bit more of my bubbly personality and get a snapshot of what it’s like to hang out with me.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was very rewarding to see the finished product of this video because it was self-directed and self-edited. A lot of hard work and fun was put into this!

Songwriters: Riley Roth, Sam Backoff, Sami Bearden, Savana Santos; Director: Riley Roth