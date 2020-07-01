Music

Carrie Underwood Nails These Classy, Bougie, Ratchet, Sassy, Moody, Nasty Moves

Everytime She Makes a TikTok, She Shares a Little More of Herself
by 1h ago

Carrie Underwood has been honing her dance skills since she was crowned the American Idol 15 years ago. But this new dance to “Savage” is some of her best work to date.

In a recent TikTok video, Underwood is dancing to “Savage,” from Texas native rapper/singer/songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) who penned the song with Anthony White and Bobby Session, Jr.

@carrieunderwood

We are not savage. 🤷‍♀️ @melissaschleicher

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

And it’s not just that she’s dancing, with her friend Melissa Schleicher, to the chorus — I’m a savage/Classy, bougie, ratchet/Sassy, moody, nasty/Acting stupid, what’s happening? — it’s clear that she is using the latest social media app (that some are calling the new Vine) to give her fans a glimpse into even more of her personal life.

Like how she and her son Isaiah had to make a full-size scarecrow to keep birds away from her blueberries, and she shared it with the fiery fiddle of Mike Harris’ “Orange Blossom Special.”

@carrieunderwood

Gotta keep those birds away from my blueberries! Isaiah had a blast making this! 🤠 🌻 ❤️ ##Farmlife ##scarecrow

♬ Orange Blossom Special – Mike Harris

Then there was the time she and her husband Mike Fisher did some bee-keeping work on the farm.

@carrieunderwood

Mike thinks bee keeping is “Pretty Cool.” ##bees ##farmlife ##ImJustHereForTheHoney

♬ Honeypie – JAWNY

And her push-up plank challenge.

@carrieunderwood

Well, this was a fun finisher to my workout this morning!!! ##FitnessShouldBeFun ##duet with @kev.the.nexus

♬ original sound – dragon.daddy.cosplay

And her step-by-step homemade Zucchini Bread how-to video.

@carrieunderwood

Everybody want that zucchini bread!Made w/zucchinis from our garden, honey from our 🐝s & 🥚s from our 🐓s! Modified recipe from Well Plated ##yum

♬ Bread! – Nick Suciu

And on Fisher’s 40th birthday, she made a full collage to celebrate him with Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” as her soundtrack.

@carrieunderwood

Happy birthday, Mike! We love you and are so greatful that you were born!!! ##ThisIs40

♬ It’s a Great Day to Be Alive – Travis Tritt

If you don’t already follow her, follow her. Underwood is obviously making the most of the pandemic quarantine we’re all in, and that makes her an entirely new kind of idol for all of us.

