Carrie Underwood Nails These Classy, Bougie, Ratchet, Sassy, Moody, Nasty Moves

Everytime She Makes a TikTok, She Shares a Little More of Herself

Carrie Underwood has been honing her dance skills since she was crowned the American Idol 15 years ago. But this new dance to “Savage” is some of her best work to date.

In a recent TikTok video, Underwood is dancing to “Savage,” from Texas native rapper/singer/songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) who penned the song with Anthony White and Bobby Session, Jr.

And it’s not just that she’s dancing, with her friend Melissa Schleicher, to the chorus — I’m a savage/Classy, bougie, ratchet/Sassy, moody, nasty/Acting stupid, what’s happening? — it’s clear that she is using the latest social media app (that some are calling the new Vine) to give her fans a glimpse into even more of her personal life.

Like how she and her son Isaiah had to make a full-size scarecrow to keep birds away from her blueberries, and she shared it with the fiery fiddle of Mike Harris’ “Orange Blossom Special.”

Then there was the time she and her husband Mike Fisher did some bee-keeping work on the farm.

And her push-up plank challenge.

And her step-by-step homemade Zucchini Bread how-to video.

@carrieunderwood Everybody want that zucchini bread!Made w/zucchinis from our garden, honey from our 🐝s & 🥚s from our 🐓s! Modified recipe from Well Plated ##yum ♬ Bread! – Nick Suciu

And on Fisher’s 40th birthday, she made a full collage to celebrate him with Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” as her soundtrack.

If you don’t already follow her, follow her. Underwood is obviously making the most of the pandemic quarantine we’re all in, and that makes her an entirely new kind of idol for all of us.