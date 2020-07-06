Fall in Love to “American Avenue” by Leaving Austin and Cassadee Pope

"We have been wanting a real music video like this our whole career!" says the band

If you’re looking for a summer love song, turn on to “American Avenue.” The breezy new single from Leaving Austin and Cassadee Pope is a sweet testament to being there for somebody, while the sun-soaked video brings all those warm and fuzzy feelings to life.

A talented trio with roots in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Leaving Austin captures the musical chemistry of members Austin Machado, Davis Forney and Michael Stevens. For this duet, which they co-wrote, they’re joined by Cassadee Pope, a former champion on The Voice and a country hitmaker in her own right.

Take a look at “American Avenue,” then read our interview with Leaving Austin below the player.

https://youtu.be/sMKcJZUCv4A

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

On the day of the shoot there were supposed to be thunderstorms all day, so we were watching the weather every day and hour leading up to it. We got so lucky with a warm sunny day! We had such a blast with Cassadee and our videographer. Couldn’t have been a more fun and comfortable crew!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video really captures the vibe, the color, and the progression of two people finding love. It’s fun and romantic all at once.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We hope this song sends a message of positivity and the freedom that slowing and taking in the view can bring. This song lyrically is so true to us as individuals and our lives. We hope it makes people feel happy.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We could have cried. We have been wanting a real music video like this our whole career! It turned out so perfect and there are certain creative shots that just feed our artist hearts. We couldn’t be more excited and proud of this video and song.

Songwriters: Austin Machado, Mike Stevens, Davis Forney, Parker Welling, and Jordan Sapp; Director: Steven Darling