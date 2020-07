23 Unexpectedly Patriotic Country Songs That We Have on Repeat

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared during the 4th of July holiday in 2019. When people were looking forward to gathering with friends and family to watch the fireworks, grill some burgers and have a few cold beers. So while we know that this year’s Independence Day festivities will look different, or might not happen at all because of the COVID-19 safety measures in place, we still think these songs are reason to celebrate this great country of ours.

I know, I know. It’s almost the Fourth of July and we are all supposed to be making (excuse me, “curating”) playlists of all the songs with U.S.A., America, God, stars and stripes in the title. But what if this year was the year we dug a little deeper? And found the songs that made us feel patriotic without being so damn literal about it?

This is that list. These are honestly some of the most fitting songs about what it’s like to love life in our country and to love the people who feel the same. To explore our highways and small towns and dirt roads and farms and big cities, to celebrate the everyday, to stand up for our freedom, and to be willing to die doing so. And to be proud, every day, to be American.

(But rest assured, we’ve included a few old Independence Day standbys just for good measure.)

“Fly Over States” Jason Aldean Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Dime Store Cowgirl” Kacey Musgraves Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Everywhere” Tim McGraw Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Mission Temple Fireworks Stand” Sawyer Brown Embedded from www.youtube.com

“American Rock ’n’ Roll” Kid Rock Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Roots” Parmalee Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Only in America” Brooks & Dunn Embedded from www.youtube.com

“I Love This Life” LOCASH Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Airstream” Miranda Lambert Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Small Town USA” Justin Moore Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Chain of Love” Clay Walker Embedded from www.youtube.com

“In America” Charlie Daniels Band Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Have You Forgotten” Darryl Worley Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Hey Mr. President” The Warren Brothers Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Wide Open Spaces” Dixie Chicks Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Where I Come From” Alan Jackson Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Back Where I Come From” Kenny Chesney Embedded from www.youtube.com

“If You’re Reading This” Tim McGraw Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Justice and Independence” John Cougar Mellencamp Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Arlington” Trace Adkins Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Letters from Home” John Michael Montgomery Embedded from www.youtube.com

“Born Country” Alabama Embedded from www.youtube.com

