Jimmy Buffett Gets the Band Back Together in “Down at the Lah De Dah”

Jimmy Buffett is bringing back the beach vibes with Life on the Flip Side, a sun-soaked album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s country album chart in June. A few days before a long-awaited fishing trip in Nantucket, Buffett called in to CMT.com to talk about his charming new video for “Down at the Lah De Dah,” premiering below.

In this first half of our two-part interview, the man behind “Margaritaville” reveals the inspiration for the video, how he “Buffettized” the song, and why he still sings in bars. Take a look at “Down at the Lah De Dah,” then enjoy our visit with Jimmy Buffett below the player.

CMT: The video for “Down at the Lah De Dah” captures that Coral Reefer Band vibe, even though you’re all miles apart right now. What was your reaction when you saw this video in its final form?

JB: We’ve been basically trying to keep in touch with our fan base while we’re not out playing. Fortunately we have Margaritaville Radio and Margaritaville TV, which are vehicles we have always used to stay in touch with fans. They certainly came in handy when everybody was quarantined. In the process of that, you watched a lot of people figure out the technology of how to do music with what was available. That’s what we started out doing.

What gave me the idea was when Lin-Manuel Miranda, who did Hamilton, made a YouTube video of a birthday greeting to a little girl. He got the idea to get the original cast members and put together a video with them filming themselves, wherever they were. When I saw that, I said, “That’s how we do this!” Fortunately I’ve worked with Lin before and he’s a friend, and I called him and said, “How’d you do that?!” (laughs)

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

So we took Paul Brady from Dublin, the girls in California, the band in Nashville, me in Malibu, and it looks really great! We used our video director, Stan Kallem, who does all of our roadwork – he’s a pretty talented guy but also knows us, and has been around us enough to know how to “do us” in particular. We took basically what we do at shows, which is try to treat people to a little more than just the songs. We take them on a bit of a vacation. I think he did a brilliant job. I tested it on people from 15 to 75 and it worked!

I liked that island imagery that is mixed in with the band performances, too.

You know, we always knew that people liked that at the shows because if I’m standing on stage at the show — in the age of very few people asking for autographs and everyone wanting a picture — I’ll see the cameras come out, with people taking pictures of us against the backdrops of our set. It’s pretty interesting.

