From African Music to Zoom Calls, Jimmy Buffett Lives Life on the Flip Side

In a summer unlike any other in history, Jimmy Buffett is coming to the rescue with an charming and thoughtful new album called Life on the Flip Side. In the second half of our exclusive interview, the legendary entertainer explains how Zoom will impact future generations of performers, his longtime connection to frontline healthcare workers, and how a quote from Mark Twain changed the way he sees the world.
CMT: My favorite song on your new album might be “Who Gets to Live Like This.” I see you wrote that with Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally.
Yeah, I knew Lukas as a kid because he and my daughter Savannah kind of grew up backstage at all the Willie Picnics years ago. He came up here to play a few years ago — I’m at my summer house in Sag Harbor — and he was just wonderful, as a player and as a songwriter. He’s got a lot of his dad in him, but he’s his own person too. I picked up on that immediately. And we just became best of friends.