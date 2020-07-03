From African Music to Zoom Calls, Jimmy Buffett Lives Life on the Flip Side

</noscript> </div>

That there are always stories out there. Life changes — and we’re in one of the biggest curveballs now. I think one of the things about it is, there will be an end to this virus and these hard times, and things hopefully will get better. But in the meantime, the intimacy that was created by all performers and audiences having to be quarantined, I don’t think that’s ever happened in the history of the planet! People who love music couldn’t go hear it live! In the world!

That’s a big, big thing, because music soothes the savage beast, as they always say. It’s that little fabric of cohesiveness that can keep people from going crazy. These days it’s a very polarized world, so being able to share that music intimately, with somebody you like who’s playing it for 20 people on Zoom — I think that future artists will have to be good at that, in order to find an audience that will come see you live. I really believe that.

I’m sure those Zoom calls that you’ve done lately with medical workers are as uplifting for you as it is for them.

You know, we went to our Parrotheads because I’ve known for a long time that I have a lot of good friends and a lot of good fans who are in the healthcare business and first responders. And I know how much our music has meant to them before there ever was a pandemic. So when it came along, I went to that source to say, even with the strain and stress of what’s going on, there still has to be some fun in life.

I had read your quote that says, “There will be a time and place when we emerge from these troubled waters and things will change will change for the better.” I thought that was a beautiful way to phrase that. It’s encouraging.

Yeah, and I always say too, “When that is, where that is, it’s going to be a hell of a show!” (laughs)



</noscript> </div>

Where you do you get your sense of optimism and hope? I’ve always been that way because I had to deal with a lot of failure and rejection! So you had to laugh at a lot of stuff. It wasn’t easy getting here. It wasn’t that way for everybody, you know? Television these days has made it look easier, on some of these shows, but it’s not. I always caution people that want to do this — you better be ready for rejection and be able to deal with failure. Those things are what make you strong enough to be successful. The simple fact that I get to live where I live, and do what I do, and somehow I have the ability to take a look at the world and put it in songs that reflect on people — as I said in “Book on the Shelf,” these songs aren’t for me, they’re for you. And I really believe that. Read the first half of our interview with Jimmy Buffett. Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



