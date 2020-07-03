Hear Johnny Cash’s Tempting (and Unreleased) Track, “I Draw the Line”

His six Mercury Records albums have been reissued for the first time.

One of the towering figures of American music, Johnny Cash went through a period of being overlooked by listeners, who were apparently more interested in the pop-country of the late ’80s and early ’90s. However, six albums from that era are getting a second chance with a new box set, The Complete Mercury Recordings 1986-1991.

Cash signed to Mercury Records after 30 years with Columbia, the label that infamously dropped him after his commercial fortunes dwindled. The box set marks the first time that his Mercury albums have been reissued on CD, digitally and on vinyl. And even the diehard Johnny Cash fans probably haven’t heard “I Draw the Line,” a previously unreleased track written by Cash that appears as a bonus on the Boom Chicka Boom album from 1990.

