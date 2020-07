In “Me About Me, “RaeLynn Recalls a Guy Who Didn’t Ask Her About Her

RaeLynn is remembering a former flame who only talked about himself in a revealing new release, “Me About Me.” It’s the latest track from her upcoming EP, Baytown, named for her Texas hometown.

Produced by songwriter Corey Crowder, Baytown will be released on August 14 on Round Here Records, a new label created by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. RaeLynn co-wrote the song with Bob DiPiero, and Jeff Garrison.



RaeLynn shares that the song was sparked from a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend. “We were talking about past relationships, and I told her about a situation with an ex where I knew everything about him, but he never asked me about me,” she said in a statement. “It made me realize that I wasn’t alone, a lot of people have probably had the experience of a relationship being one-sided like that.”

Baytown will be RaeLynn’s first set of new music since the album Wildhorse in 2017. A 2012 contestant on The Voice, RaeLynn reached the Top 10 with her 2014 single, “God Made Girls.” She also appeared on Blake Shelton’s No. 1 hit, “Boys Round Here.”



Track listing for Baytown:

1. “Keep Up” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Steven Lee Olsen)

2. “Still Smokin’” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, J.R. Rotem)

3. “Fake Girl Town” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Cameron Montgomery, Daniel Ross, James McNair)

4. “Judgin’ to Jesus” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Brett James, Ferras Alqaisi, TJ Routon)

5. “Me About Me” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Bob DiPiero, Jeff Garrison)

6. “Bra Off” (Racheal Lynn Davis, Josh Kerr, Emily Weisband)