Charlie Daniels, 83, Dies of a Stroke

He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame

Country legend Charlie Daniels, 83, died on Monday morning (July 6) after a hemorrhagic stroke.

The singer, songwriter fiddler and Country Music Hall of Famer best known for his classic 1979 song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels, Jr.

Known as one of country music’s most patriotic personalities, Daniels joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Equally known for being outspoken about his conservative political beliefs, he accepted the First Amendment Center/Americana Music Association “Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award in 2006.

