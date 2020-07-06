UPDATE: Country Stars Share Their Own Charlie Daniels Memories and Moments

Once the news of the death of country music’s legendary songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Daniels was out, the country community came out in full force to share their memories of the man who meant so much to so many.

Travis Tritt posted a picture that speaks volumes about his love for Daniels. “My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone,” Tritt wrote. “Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful.”

And even for newcomer Luke Combs, the country great’s passing has hit him hard.

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

Other country artists who have been mourning Daniels on social media:

Alabama

“Nobody I respected or admired, in this world, any MORE than my real friend, Charlie Daniels.”

-Randy Owen ALABAMA #RIPCharlieDaniels @CharlieDaniels — ALABAMA (@TheAlabamaBand) July 6, 2020

George Strait

Crystal Gayle

I am very saddened to hear of Charlie Daniels’ passing. I have known and loved Charlie since our early days when he appeared on one of my television specials and I played his Volunteer Jams. Charlie was a strong man who loved his family, fans and country. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1FBeNUb6BR — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) July 6, 2020

Keith Urban

Getting to shred with @TheChrisLeDoux AND @CharlieDaniels on the same stage was one of the most magical nights ever. Go rest high Charlie- and blessings today to all of your family.

With love and friendship always.

Keith

pic.twitter.com/spEzKUdYS5 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 6, 2020

Carrie Underwood

I’m sad for the world and for his family…but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player…see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DmJ26Qjvl — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 6, 2020

Toby Keith

Charlie Daniels was part of my very first music collection. And a great guy. He showed us how it’s done. RIP superstar. -T pic.twitter.com/BzvKsNrQQh — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 6, 2020

Cody Johnson

I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Daniels some years ago, and he was one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met; so respectful and cordial. I’ve met some of my “heroes” before and been a little disappointed, but, Mr. Daniels was NOT one of those moments. — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) July 6, 2020

Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall

Charlie Daniels was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. He was kind, welcoming & so sweet. Playing “Devil” with him will forever be a highlight of my life. The Devil is Pissed as Hell with how loud the angels are rejoicing in Heaven. I’ll do my best to make you proud. ✨ pic.twitter.com/kRkAAMR9nM — Natalie Stovall (@NatalieStovall) July 6, 2020

Darryl Worley

HEARTBROKEN!! Trying to gather my thoughts…. pic.twitter.com/FxVjR62v8J — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) July 6, 2020

Darius Rucker

Lost an amazing man and entertainer today. Rest In Peace, Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/iybYRNkJ37 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 6, 2020

Scotty McCreery

Rest In Peace Charlie Daniels, my fellow North Carolinian. I was honored to receive NC's Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from you backstage at the Opry in 2017. Thank you for your sharing your talent and your kindness with all of us. pic.twitter.com/FImllzA9NY — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) July 6, 2020

Martina McBride

Prayers for Hazel, Charlie’s family and his CBD road family. Charlie allowed John to film him doing an intro of me for my showcase for RCA Records back in 1991. He didn’t know me at all. He was just that generous and kind. One of a kind he was. #RipCharlieDaniels — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) July 6, 2020

Gretchen Wilson

I never met a better man than @CharlieDaniels. He was so inspiring in so many ways. May he Rest In Peace along side his Creator and continue to inspire! pic.twitter.com/uvPyVFT2Cm — Gretchen Wilson (@gw27) July 6, 2020

Jason Aldean

Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie! pic.twitter.com/bKs49MlVlT — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 6, 2020

Luke Bryan

Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/BiQ4FlAlPc — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 6, 2020

Tim McGraw

Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing…I grew up on his music… brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

Tyler Farr

Lost one of the best this morning. RIP Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/dV8kIjDLOP — Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr) July 6, 2020

Eddie Montgomery

“We just lost the greatest American hero I’ve ever known. He brought me and T-Roy to the game!! I’m so proud that I got to call him a friend!! My heart is truly broken. I’m so glad I got to talk to him last week.”rest easy my brother!!! — Eddie Montgomery (@LuckymanEddie) July 6, 2020

Charles Esten

Goodnight and God Bless, Mr Daniels. It was a real honor to know you. I won’t forget your great kindness, or the multiple times I stood sidestage, jaw hanging, while you and your “fiddle of gold” brought the house down at your beloved Grand Ole @opry ✨ #BestThatsEverBeen #RIP https://t.co/vrFcxfjWhj pic.twitter.com/bNR5VBd56e — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 6, 2020

Brad Paisley

I wrote these words for Charlie’s biography. They ring even more true now.

I’m so sad he’s gone.

We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him.

Rest In Peace my friend. We love you. @CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/3Pg5eWPtIf — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 6, 2020

Travis Denning

RIP to the Long Haired Country Boy. The first time I ever stepped foot on stage was on the Volunteer Jam. One of the kindest people I ever met in this business. pic.twitter.com/3RrwpvojRe — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) July 6, 2020

Charlie Worsham

i was lucky to catch @CharlieDaniels live once. a master class in entertainment. also grateful to have learned about his life via @countrymusichof “Dylan, Cash, Nashville Cats” exhibit.. he played on Nashville Skyline! Legend! love & sympathy to his family#RipCharlieDaniels — Charlie Worsham (@charlieworsham) July 6, 2020

Jake Owen

Charlie Daniels was the nicest country artist I’ve ever had the chance to spend moments around. His music and talent speaks for itself, but boys and girls it’s the legacy you leave behind and your character. It doesn’t get better than Charlie Daniels. Rest In Peace Charlie. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 6, 2020

Chris Young

Absolutely gutted to hear the news of @CharlieDaniels passing this morning… what a life lived, and what an incredible human being. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/n8nJBZRuur — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) July 6, 2020

Chris Janson

I’ll never forget my last phone call with @CharlieDaniels. What a supreme Gentleman. What a great mentor, American, Christian, music man and fellow @Opry member. He was a great influence on me personally and professionally. RIP. pic.twitter.com/20d9EYWag3 — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) July 6, 2020

Randy Rogers Band

John Rich

Our hero and friend ⁦@CharlieDaniels⁩ has just entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Thank you Sir for all you gave the world, and your fierce love of God and Country. We will always love and respect you. #RipCharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/Tra9QnsMQg — John Rich (@johnrich) July 6, 2020

Marty Stuart

(2/2) We've lost a true statesman. Connie and I send our love and prayers to Hazel, the family and Charlie's extended musical family.

– Marty — Marty Stuart HQ (@martystuarthq) July 6, 2020

Stuart was one of Daniels’ collaborators on the sequel to 1979’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” when they teamed up with Johnny Cash, Mark O’Connor and Tritt for “The Devil Comes Back to Georgia” in 1993.



And McGraw also shared one of his favorite songs from Daniels, saying, "The word 'legend' gets tossed around so easily these days, but not in this case… he was #BeyondLegendary. This is one of my absolute favorites… 'The Legend of Wooly Swamp'." The word "legend" gets tossed around so easily these days, but not in this case… he was #BeyondLegendary. This is one of my absolute favorites… "The Legend of Wooly Swamp" #CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/kSsqVwmsFf — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020




