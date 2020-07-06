The Reason Why Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are Postponing Their All-Request Show

It’s OOAAOC. That the acronym we’ve all been hearing too much of during this coronavirus pandemic. It stands for Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, and it’s why Garth Brooks announced on Monday (July 6) that he would be postponing his virtual Facebook Live concert he’d planned for July 7.

Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are moving the July 7 show to a later date, and even postponing the Monday Night Conversation he holds weekly for at least two weeks. All of this just to be on the safe side, because someone on Brooks’ team was possibly exposed to the COVID-19 virus. So the two country stars are quarantining at home until it’s safe to reschedule any and all virtual events.

Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and @TrishaYearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks. (Part 1) — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 6, 2020

(Part 2) While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. -Team Garth & TeamTY — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 6, 2020

Brooks had originally announced the all-request show last Monday (June 29), saying, “How about we just make it intimate? We just make it really bare bones? Let’s get really close. Let’s find a cool place to do it. We might try it at the campfire,” he’d said.

When they do announce their new date for the show, anyone with song requests for Brooks and Yearwood should use the #GarthRequestLive2 hashtag.



The show will be in honor of one of Brooks’ longtime employees Emmett Newton Gilliam, who died in 2012. Gilliam started working for Brooks in 1992 in many capacities, right around the time that his Ropin’ the Wind album was starting to climb the charts. He worked for Brooks until the time of his death, and Brooks was a pallbearer at Gilliam’s funeral in Oklahoma.