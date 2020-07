Cheers to Luke Bryan, who shot to No. 1 at country radio with “One Margarita” in just 15 weeks. It’s the speediest race to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart so far in 2020.

Meanwhile, “One Margarita” is Bryan’s third chart-topping single from his upcoming album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, set for an August 7 release. The feel-good tune follows “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight” at the chart pinnacle. Overall, it’s the Georgia native’s 23rd No. 1 single.



“When I first heard ‘One Margarita,’ I really thought it was the perfect summer song,” Bryan told Billboard. “It has all the elements of a catchy, fun and such an easy singalong. During these challenging times, it’s a song that people can just dance and let go to. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials, and it’s going to be even more fun when I get to see them react at a live show.”

As reported earlier, Bryan will launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour (named for a track on his upcoming album) on May 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.