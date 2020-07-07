Brett Eldredge Goes Home, Wondering About “Gabrielle”

Those hometown romances have a way of sticking with us, no matter how much time has passed. And in Brett Eldredge’s evocative new video for “Gabrielle,” he’s wishing the best for his former flame, wherever she may be.
After taking a break from the public eye, the good-natured native of Paris, Illinois, is returning on Friday (July 10) with a brand new album, Sunday Drive. It’s his first collection of music since his 2017 self-titled project, which included radio staples like “Love Somebody” and “The Long Way.”
Get to know “Gabrielle,” then read our exclusive interview with Brett Eldredge below the player.