Brett Eldredge Goes Home, Wondering About “Gabrielle”

It was one of the best Midwest sunsets I’ve ever seen…. Starting the day filming in the basketball gym my grandfather, father, brother and myself all played in, and ending the day in an open field with a Midwest golden sky, was magic.

How does this video bring your song to life?

It captures the nostalgia of the kind of memory a Gabrielle holds on your heart.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Chase down the opportunities your heart gives you, even if it doesn’t work out. You’ll be glad you never let fear hold you back.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This video is so raw and honest that it feels like I’m still there in that gym…. I can hear the light warm up to turn on and I can still smell the old wood from the gym floor.