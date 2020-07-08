Blake Shelton, Now Available at Drive-In Theaters Near You

One door may have closed, but another one has opened. And Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins and Gwen Stefani are about to waltz right through it.

On July 25, the three superstars will be coming to a drive-in theater near you. And while it won’t technically be Shelton, Adkins and Stefani in the flesh, it is the next best thing to a live appearance. The Saturday night concert will be filmed exclusively for the simulcast show, and will feature all-new performances along with interviews and the kind of storytelling that all three artists are known for.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe. I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans,” Shelton said in a press release, “and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ’Austin,’ newer songs like ’God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

This July show is part of Encore Drive-In Nights, a new summer series of one-night-only simulcast concerts launched in response to the huge success of the Garth Brooks show on June 27 that reached 350,000 fans. Future shows and artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, artists and concert promoters have been experimenting with new and safer alternatives to bring almost-live music back to the fans, and this is one of the best outcomes. Fans can socially distance themselves inside or right outside their cars, there will be touchless ticketing, theater employees will be in personal protective equipment, and there will be limited capacity in restrooms. Every open-air theater will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is using, click here.

Tickets will go on sale on July 14 here. Each ticket will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV, which means that up to six passengers can enjoy the show together.

Shelton has already collaborated with Stefani and Adkins before, so you know they’ll bring that same chemistry to the stage. And you know that if they’re going to raise hell, they’ll raise hell right.

