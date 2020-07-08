Country Legends We Love: Bobby Braddock

Bobby Braddock, the co-writer of such country classics as “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” and “Time Marches On,” is marking two important occasions this week. First, George Jones’ recording of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is being recognized on the 40th anniversary of reaching No. 1 at country radio. In addition, he’s published a new book, Country Music’s Greatest Lines: Lyrics, Stories & Sketches from American Classics.

“As a decades-long inhabitant of Music Row, I know a lot of the stories behind the songs and have had the privilege and honor of stumbling into more than a few songwriting sessions where music history was being made,” Braddock says. “I often thought that those attention-getting lines that are an important part of country hits would be an interesting topic for a book.”

