Here Comes the “Bridezilla” Video from O’Shea

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Shot during COVID, it was tricky to find a way to make any sort of video, but Jay fell back on her love of playing dress ups and it all suddenly made sense. It was lots of fun to make!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is about reminding everyone that a wedding is just one day in a couple’s life. So being able to show couples having fun on their wedding day and not taking the details too seriously really helps demonstrate that. Plus we had a ball shooting it at The Bride Room in Nashville.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“There’s a good chance that your spray-tan is gonna come off.” The stress about the dress, the flowers, the cake… none of that really matters. It’s all about the love between two people and what comes next, after the wedding. It only gets better!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It gave us all the feels… There’s so much love and fun in there that we felt all mushy!