Darius Rucker Adds Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence to Concert for St. Jude

Once again, Darius Rucker is throwing his support behind St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. And he hopes you will, too, from the comfort of home.
Later this month, Rucker will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence on the Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of his Darius & Friends concert powered by LiveXLive. Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the pay-per-view live stream event will take place on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. CT.
Rucker and Black performed on the Grand Ole Opry for a socially-distanced set on June 20. In addition, Rucker covered Lawrence’s hit, “Time Marches On,” on the Opry stage last year.