Darius Rucker Adds Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence to Concert for St. Jude

Now in its 11th year, the annual event has raised over $2 million to date.

Once again, Darius Rucker is throwing his support behind St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. And he hopes you will, too, from the comfort of home.

Later this month, Rucker will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence on the Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of his Darius & Friends concert powered by LiveXLive. Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the pay-per-view live stream event will take place on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. CT.

Rucker and Black performed on the Grand Ole Opry for a socially-distanced set on June 20. In addition, Rucker covered Lawrence’s hit, “Time Marches On,” on the Opry stage last year.



</noscript> </div>

“Even though we can’t all get together for a normal concert right now, it’s important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do,” Rucker said in a statement. “I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause.” Now in its 11th year, the annual event has raised over $2 million to date. Rucker made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2008, after touring the Memphis hospital known around the globe for treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



