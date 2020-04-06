Music

Olivia Newton-John’s CMA Award Led to a Backlash from Legends

Crossover star found success in '70s country
Country traditionalists have never been mellow about pop star Olivia Newton-John. In the 1970s, she wasn’t the one that they’d want and they certainly weren’t hopefully devoted. And while her incursion into country music that decade brought forth multiple industry awards, it also sparked one of the format’s most-publicized identity crises.

Yet many longtime country fans still honestly love Olivia Newton-John.

