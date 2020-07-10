Tim McGraw Reveals Title Track, Release Date of Here on Earth

Tim McGraw will release his first solo album in five years when Here on Earth lands on August 21 on Big Machine Records. Along with the announcement, McGraw dropped a video for the title track with real-life stories about love, hope, and purpose. He shares his own brief message at the end.

“Here on Earth” is written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, and Jon Nite. It follows the single release of “I Called Mama,” which will also be included on the new project. With 16 tracks, Here on Earth will be McGraw’s 16th studio project and fourth for Big Machine Records. A 2017 duet album with Faith Hill, The Rest of Our Life, was released by Arista Nashville.

