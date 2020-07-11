Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Decide to Consciously Uncouple

"We Have So Much Love in Our Hearts for Each Other," They Share After 20 Years of Marriage

On Saturday afternoon (July 11), Darius Rucker and his wife Beth shared the unexpected news that they were getting divorced.

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one another. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always,” they wrote, singing the post as Darius and Beth Rucker.

Thank you for supporting our family, always. – Darius pic.twitter.com/tSgtHRStK6 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 11, 2020

The Ruckers married in 2000, and have two children together, daughter Daniella Rose and son Jack. Rucker also has an older daughter Carolyn from a previous relationship. Rucker first met Beth (Leonard) when she was working at VH1 and he was at the height of his Hootie & the Blowfish career.