Rascal Flatts Race the Clock in “Quick, Fast, In a Hurry”

Rascal Flatts are running up to the release of their upcoming EP with a brand new track, “Quick, Fast, In a Hurry.” The catchy song will be included on the group’s How They Remember You EP, due July 31 on Big Machine. New artist Rachel Wammack, who toured with Rascal Flatts last summer, joins them on the recording.
“As soon as we heard this song, we knew we had to cut it,” Jay DeMarcus said in a statement. “The chorus is so hooky and we instantly fell in love with it. And I just love how Gary and Rachel’s voices sound together on it. We’re excited for people to hear this one.”