Rascal Flatts Race the Clock in “Quick, Fast, In a Hurry”

Rascal Flatts are running up to the release of their upcoming EP with a brand new track, “Quick, Fast, In a Hurry.” The catchy song will be included on the group’s How They Remember You EP, due July 31 on Big Machine. New artist Rachel Wammack, who toured with Rascal Flatts last summer, joins them on the recording.

“As soon as we heard this song, we knew we had to cut it,” Jay DeMarcus said in a statement. “The chorus is so hooky and we instantly fell in love with it. And I just love how Gary and Rachel’s voices sound together on it. We’re excited for people to hear this one.”



“Quick, Fast, In a Hurry” was co-written by Kelly Archer, AJ Babcock, Pete Good and Brandon Ratcliff. The upcoming EP also includes the group’s current single, “How They Remember You,” as well as their rendition of Kenny Rogers’ classic, “Through the Years.” A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Wammack is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country. In a video interview, DeMarcus noted, “We needed somebody that could come in and hang with Gary a little bit. Because it’s no small task to be in a vocal booth and keep up with Gary. She’s a fantastic singer. I was thoroughly impressed and what a joy to work with her.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



