Morgan Wallen Becomes a Father and a Changed Man

Late on Monday evening (July 13), Morgan Wallen announced some big little news that nobody really saw coming. He has a son, Indie Wilder, who was born on July 10 in Nashville, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz. And now Wallen says he is a changed man.

“Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born,” Wallen wrote in a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post, “I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me.” (A man he said was his best friend in a recent Father’s Day Instagram post.)

“I knew this day was coming when I got to share this news with y’all. And I’m glad that day is here. I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy. He’s healthy and happy and while I’m typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now. Thank you for all the love and prayers. Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support.” he shared. “I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one.”

Indie’s mother is Wallen’s ex KT Smith.

Indie Wilder