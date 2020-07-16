Erin Enderlin Shows the Simple Joy of “Fishin’ in the Dark”

As an ’80s country anthem, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark” is easy to get hooked on. More than 30 years later, singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin is returning to where the cool grass grows for her own slow-groove rendition.

“It’s always brought a smile to my face, always been one of my go to feel-good songs. I think we could all use a little more of that right now,” says Enderlin, an Arkansas native who now lives in Nashville. “It’s even more special to me because Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played guitar on the track.”

Take a look at the new video for “Fishin’ in the Dark,” then read our interview with Enderlin below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

The location we shot at was so beautiful. It was out in the country and I could’ve stayed a week. It’s tricky to shoot outside — of course as soon as everything was set up it started raining cats and dogs, but luckily it let up and we were able to get to work.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it brings the real, simple joy at the heart of this song to life with images of fishing poles, a cool old truck, a little pond and a lot of fun.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans are able to just escape for a few minutes, and it brings a smile to their face. It’s a tough time right now and I hope it makes it a little easier even if it’s just for three minutes.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved the way it came together! It was extra special because I got to do this video with my husband, so seeing that was special.

Songwriters: Wendy Waldman, Jim Photoglo; Director: Ryan Nolan